Texas blog roundup for the week of September 21

The Texas Progressive Alliance mourns the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff makes an argument for voting in person.

SocraticGadfly notes that PRO Gainesville, the group protesting the Confederate statue and other things in Cooke County, appears to have shot itself in the PR foot, as part of recent updates about events there.

==================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

John Coby calls Fort Bend County Sheriff (now Congressional candidate) Troy Nehls one of the reasons why we need police reform.

Therese Odell wades into the latest CDC controversy.

Martha Anne Pierson reflects on our inability to mourn properly right now.

Stephen Monacelli reads the fight about mail ballots as being over who can vote, not how we can vote.

Joe Bowen spotlights the candidates and organizations that are turning Texas blue.

Lindsay Carnett rounds up some reactions to the impending Tik Tok ban.

