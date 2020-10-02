You can track your mail ballot in Harris County

Nice.

Harris County residents now are able to track the status of their mail ballots through a new system launched by County Clerk Christopher Hollins Wednesday.

For the first time, a voter can see when their ballot is mailed to them and when it is processed by the clerk’s office after being returned.

“Providing voters with more information … gives voters peace of mind about the mail voting process,” Hollins said in a statement. “I encourage Harris County voters who have applied to vote by mail to track their ballots using our website.”

To do so, residents must visit www.harrisvotes.com/tracking and enter their name, birth date and last four digits of their Social Security or Texas ID number. The Secretary of State’s Office did not immediately respond to a question about how many other counties have such a tracker, though it offers the service on its website.