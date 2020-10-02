You can track your mail ballot in Harris County

Nice.
Harris County residents now are able to track the status of their mail ballots through a new system launched by County Clerk Christopher Hollins Wednesday.
For the first time, a voter can see when their ballot is mailed to them and when it is processed by the clerk’s office after being returned.
“Providing voters with more information … gives voters peace of mind about the mail voting process,” Hollins said in a statement. “I encourage Harris County voters who have applied to vote by mail to track their ballots using our website.”
To do so, residents must visit www.harrisvotes.com/tracking and enter their name, birth date and last four digits of their Social Security or Texas ID number. The Secretary of State’s Office did not immediately respond to a question about how many other counties have such a tracker, though it offers the service on its website.
See here for the Clerk’s press release. Over 200K people have been sent mail ballot applications so far – a few people have even received, filled out, and returned their mail ballots already. We’re still waiting on the Supreme Court to see how many more mail ballot applications get sent out, and of course now we have to deal with Greg Abbott’s mail ballot dropoff bullshit, but those of you who have requested them, this is how you can be sure that yours gets to the finish line.