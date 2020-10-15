Texas blog roundup for the week of October 12

The Texas Progressive Alliance mourns the death of transgender activist and icon Monica Roberts as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff hardly knows where to begin when there’s three years’ worth of news in a single week, but start here and then follow the other links to get an intro and somewhat deep dive into the burgeoning new Ken Paxton scandal.

SocraticGadfly asks if the Sunday morning programming of Dallas’ WRR, entering its centennial year, violates the First Amendment.

====================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Houston Chronicle and The Root give Monica Roberts a suitable eulogy.

The Texas Civil Rights Project reports how Fort Bend ISD helped gets its 18-year-old students registered to vote.

Matt Angle compares our current moment in state politics to the 80s, when Texas went from Democratic to Republican.

Grits for Breakfast highlights the extremely politicized nature of Greg Abbott’s complaints about local police funding.

Mark Pitcavage provides a bit of background on that Michigan terrorist attempt to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

John Coby is puzzled by the Harris County Republican Party’s latest campaign finance report.

Related Posts: