Texas blog roundup for the week of October 19

The Texas Progressive Alliance urges you to get out there and vote as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff interviewed Rep. Lizzie Fletcher about her action-packed first term in office.

SocraticGadfly says that at least in his personal experience, Gov. Strangeabbott’s coronavirus safety protocols for events to be held are basically Kabuki theater.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Michael Arceneaux explores the visceral loathing that older Black folks have for Donald Trump.

Jen Rice categorizes Harris County drive-through voting locations by their fast food counterpart.

Schaefer Edwards looks at a Houston plan to fight flooding and climate change by planting a ton of trees.

Paradise in Hell once again channels Donald Trump.

Ed Espinoza shows how Texas added nearly two million registered voters since 2016.

