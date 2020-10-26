November 2020 Early Voting Day Thirteen: In the home stretch

Twitter time:

According to the Texas Secretary of State, 7,193,582 Texans had voted as of Saturday, a turnout of 42.43% of registered voters. Texas turnout for *all* of 2016 (including Election Day) was 8,969,226, so the state is already at 80.2% of 2016. #txlege #Election2020 — Michael Li 李之樸 (@mcpli) 12:24 PM – 25 October 2020

As a point of comparison, total turnout in 2008 was 8,077,795, and in 2012 it was 7,993,851. One reason for this is that there’s over three million more registered voters since then. Be that as it may, if we haven’t already, we will surpass those numbers today.

The Day Thirteen daily EV totals are here. You can find the daily totals for 2008 and 2012 (and 2016 as well, but I’ve got a separate link for it) here, for 2016 here, and for 2018 here. I’m just going to keep on keeping on with the pretense that early voting actually began this Monday, except with 628K votes already in the bank. The “original” Day Four numbers are here.

Election Mail Early Total ======================================= 2008 45,361 314,252 359,613 2012 53,131 362,827 415,958 2016 80,681 486,060 566,741 2018 76,947 429,009 505,956 2020 149,750 387,293 537,043

Sundays are short days, only seven hours of voting. The votes per hour was a bit under 4K, which would have been a pace of about 45K total for a 12-hour day. Only 560 mail ballots processed – I have no idea what the rules are for Sundays, some previous years counted mail ballots on Sundays, others did not.

Vote type Mon-Fri Sat Sun Week Total ======================================================= Mail 69,673 4,013 560 74,246 149,750 Drive-thru 30,913 5,392 2,959 39,264 93,369 In person 291,591 33,337 23,299 348,227 847,326 Total 392,177 42,742 26,818 461,737 1,090,445 Vote type Week One Week Two Total ========================================= Mail 75,504 74,246 149,750 Drive-thru 54,105 39,264 93,369 In person 499,099 348,227 847,326 Total 628,708 461,737 1,090,445

Basically, we need about 50K voters per day to reach final 2016 levels. I expect things to tick up a bit this week, with the likely usual rush on Friday, but at this point I have on idea what that means in this context. I fully expect that when all is said and done, another 500K people or more will have voted, but maybe more of them will be next Tuesday than we think. We’ll see. Note that today and Friday are normal 7 to 7 days for voting, while Tuesday through Thursday are 7 AM to 10 PM, with several locations going 24-hour from Thursday to Friday. The EV locations map says there are seven 24-hour locations, but I only see five such designated on the map. I’m sure that will get cleared up before then. Have you voted yet?

