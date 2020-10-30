We need an official Speaker candidate tracker

We’re up to five now, and we’re likely not done yet.

State Reps. Trent Ashby of Lufkin, Chris Paddie of Marshall and John Cyrier of Lockhart join two Democrats in seeking the gavel: Senfronia Thompson of Houston and Trey Martinez Fischer of San Antonio. More candidates are expected to file, perhaps after the Nov. 3 election once it’s clear which party will be in control of the chamber. In statements, both Ashby and Cyrier pointed to the legislative session beginning in January — and the challenges state lawmakers will all but certainly have to tackle — to help make their pitch for why they’re the best candidate for the job. “Given the collective challenges we will face in upcoming legislative session, as we continue our battle with COVID-19 and work to balance a budget despite revenue challenges, it is critically important that the next Speaker fosters the trust and cooperation necessary to overcome these challenges and deliver the results that all Texans expect and deserve,” Ashby, who has served in the House since 2013, said. Cyrier, who has served in the House since 2015, said the session “will be a demonstration of Texans’ resilience.” “My top priority as speaker will be to work with all members of the House and build consensus during what is sure to be a challenging session,” Cyrier said. Paddie, who has served in the lower chamber since 2013, did not immediately release a statement about his bid.

As noted, Reps. Senfronia Thompson and Trey Martinez Fischer are already in. None of the three Republicans were among the crowd that had made a move towards running for Speaker before the last session; five of those seven will be in the 2021 Lege, so there is definitely the possibility of a larger field. I should note that Rep. Thompson picked up the endorsements of her fellow Harris County Democratic legislators, and also of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus, thus giving her the most supporters for now, though still far from a majority.

We’ll have a much better idea of how this may shake out once we know how many Ds and how many Rs there will be. And as a reminder: Right after the election is when some number of members announce their intent to step down, thus necessitating a special election to replace them. Rep. Drew Spinger is in the runoff for SD30, scheduled for December 19, so his seat may become vacant right before the opening gavel as well. I say this all because the number we have on November 4 may be different than the number we have on January 4, and that could have a real effect on who has enough votes to actually become Speaker. The potential for chaos, and maybe even some shenanigans, is quite high. The Lege is never more entertaining when those things are true.

UPDATE : And now there are six:

I am humbled by the support I’ve received from a bipartisan coalition of my colleagues in the Texas House. Today I formally declare my candidacy for Speaker of the House. #txlege — Oscar Longoria (@RepLongoria) 3:03 PM – 29 October 2020

Possibly by the time you read this, there will be more announced candidates. You see what I mean when I say we need a tracker.

UPDATE : And now there are seven:

After thoughtful prayer and with the encouragement of my colleagues, I am honored to file my candidacy for Speaker of the Texas House. Women lead every day in Texas as doctors, teachers, CEOs, and heads of households. Now is the time we should lead the Texas House. #txlege — Geanie Morrison (@GeanieWMorrison) 3:03 PM – 29 October 2020

All members of the House that are not running for Speaker, please raise your hand.

