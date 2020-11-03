Texas blog roundup for the week of November 2

The Texas Progressive Alliance urges you to vote if you haven’t already as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff summarized the record breaking early voting in Harris County.

SocraticGadfly provided some updates on coronavirus-related boycotts and semi-boycotts of stores.

DosCentavos posts Dr. Varon’s answer as to why COVID numbers are increasing: Stupidity.

=======================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Therese Odell fortifies herself in advance of Election Day.

Steve Salyer had his faith in humanity restored by working at a drive-through voting location.

John Coby calls out the Harris County GOP for hosting a super-spreader event.

Paradise in Hell does a little time traveling.

Lew Moorman worries about the cost side of inequality.

Peter Holley meets a few of the people who voted after midnight in Harris County.

