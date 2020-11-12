Texas blog roundup for the week of November 9

The Texas Progressive Alliance congratulates President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff had some initial thoughts and observations about the election.

SocraticGadfly takes his first look at what the St. Louis Cardinals might do and probably will do this offseason.

DosCentavos gives us his take on the Texas Latino vote and how Dems missed an important issue in South Texas.

===================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Sara Cress sums up her experience running the super popular Harris County Clerk Twitter feed.

Ed Espinoza presents his notes on the election.

Elise Hu recaps her Election Night.

Therese Odell leaned into the Veep comparisons while things were still up in the air.

Grits for Breakfast evaluates the state of criminal justice reform after the election.

Traces of Texas has an amazing photo of the Astrodome.

