The COVID breathalyzer test

Texas A&M researchers and a Dallas artificial intelligence company are developing a rapid COVID-19 test that would use a breathalyzer, rather than a swab, and potentially make it safer to hold large gatherings.
The testing device, housed in a kiosk that can fit in the back of an SUV, could be set up outside of large group settings such as schools, churches and corporate offices.
People would step up to the device and, with a disposable straw, blow into a copper hole on the front of the kiosk.
The system captures the user’s breath and analyzes it for compounds that a body generates when it’s fighting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Users would receive the results within a minute of the test through a mobile app.
“It’s all about establishing a controlled environment where people can interact and have confidence about it,” said Rob Gorham, executive director of SecureAmerica Institute, a network of public institutions and private manufacturing and technology companies based at Texas A&M. “It can create more normalcy around establishing these trusted group settings, whether it be an airplane or a football stadium.”
The device, called Worlds Protect, is a collaboration between Texas A&M researchers, who developed the hardware for the testing systems, and Worlds Inc., which developed the artificial intelligence software.
Here’s a story on Texas A&M’s website about the development. They’re waiting for FDA approval, and could start manufacturing the devices as soon as March. The devices cost about $5,000, and each test costs less than fifty cents, so it would be reasonably cost effective for, say, a pro sports team or stadium to buy a few and use them as a prerequisite for attending a live event. I would hope that the test is aggressive about flagging questionable results – the default should be “go get yourself a real test”, so that there are essentially no false positives. Better to turn away a hundred COVID-free people than to let one COVID-positive person in the door. If this fulfills its promise, it’s a big step in the direction of returning to “normal”.