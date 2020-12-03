Texas blog roundup for the week of November 30

The Texas Progressive Alliance has enjoyed all the headlines about Trump losing again (and again and again and again) as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looked at recent Presidential results in the counties around Travis and Bexar County.

SocraticGadfly had two snarky Thanksgiving-related posts to offer. First, he came up with a list of suggestions for new names for the Washington Football Team. Second, he gave a good smackdown to the cult of Whataburger.

==========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Texas Lawbook reviews the appellate court races for the Houston area.

The Great God Pan Is Dead revisits some favorite artworks.

Reform Austin looks ahead to the next elections.

Therese Odell has some fun with Trump’s tiny desk.

Carlos Mendoza mocks Dan Patrick’s affinity for offering dumb rewards.

Related Posts: