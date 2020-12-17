Texas blog roundup for the week of December 14

The Texas Progressive Alliance once again congratulates President-elect Joe Biden as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff analyzed the Presidential vote in Congressional and State Rep districts in Harris County.

With the FDA granting Pfizer an EUA for its coronavirus vaccine, SocraticGadfly presents his most recent roundup of coronavirus-related news, which discusses likely vaccine efficacy in the real world, distribution to problematic impoverished rural areas like the “Big Rez,” and more, including how long the vaccine’s protections may, or may not, last.

===================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The 19th interviews Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo about COVID, racial justice, and more.

Steve Vladeck gave a simple explanation of the Ken Paxton overturn-the-election lawsuit, then explained the SCOTUS order.

Grits for Breakfast lists the top ten Texas criminal justice stories of the year.

Christopher Hooks attempts to explain Ken Paxton to a new audience.

Paradise in Hell sides with HEB against anti-maskers.

Elise Hu listened to 252 TED talks so you don’t have to.

Related Posts: