Texas blog roundup for the week of December 28

The Texas Progressive Alliance says good-bye and good riddance to 2020 as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff took a deep dive into the appellate court races that include Harris County.

Complete with photo off camera, SocraticGadfly offers some humanist philosophical thoughts on the Great Conjunction.

DosCentavos teaches you how to warm yourself up with his piping hot, homemade Menudo and even takes you through his first batch of homemade tamales. There’s still time to make these during the holiday season, and, anytime after, too! If you learn to make these recipes, you will win elections!

=======================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Bloggess says it’s okay to not be okay.

Mean Green Cougar Red provides his analysis of the 2020 election.

Kiko Martinez gives the origin story of the South Texas “cholo” version of The 12 Days of Christmas.

Simone Carter informs us that we have a Shelley Luther biography to look forward to in 2021.

State Rep. Vikki Goodwin has a few questions about Greg Abbott’s plan to take over the Austin police force.

Related Posts: