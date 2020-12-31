Please shut up, CM Travis

And delete your Facebook account while you’re at it.
The mayor, city activists and some of District G Councilmember Greg Travis’ colleagues are denouncing offensive comments he made online about former first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
On Facebook, Travis posted a meme that shows a photo of Obama, speaking demonstratively while sitting down, next to a photo of current First Lady Melania Trump, who has her legs crossed. Travis wrote, “Yep. Just saying,” on the post. In comments, he said affirmative action, the program that gives minorities preference in university admissions, was the reason Obama was admitted to Harvard Law School.
“It’s called Affirmative Action. Doesn’t take much—she was born with her qualification,” Travis wrote. “She isn’t the brightest bulb in the lot.”
Travis also wrote that Harris’ career was owed to a former romantic partner. Without him, Travis said, “she’d be working in an office cubicle.” Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton “would be nothing without Bill,” he wrote.
Ashton Woods, a founder and leader of Houston’s chapter of Black Lives Matter, said on Twitter the comments are evidence Travis “hates black women” and wrote: “DEMAND HIS RESIGNATION,” with a call for people to sign up to speak at the next city council meeting on Jan. 5.
“It’s enough. We don’t need to talk representation at city council, because if he says things like this what other ideologies is he taking with him to work… with the most women ever elected to Houston city council,” Woods said. “It says to me that he has a problem with well-educated Black women.”
Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office said he asked Travis to take down the post and comments, which it described as “offensive.”
“The mayor is disappointed by the post and has no other comment at this time,” Mary Benton, Turner’s communications director, said.
Travis is unapologetic. He said the post was a meme that has circulated for years, and the comments represented his opinion. He only deleted them because the mayor asked him to do so “as a friend.”
The Press has screenshots, if you missed seeing the posts in question. No question that CM Travis is an idiot and a waste of space on Council, but there’s literally nothing anyone can say or do that will get him to resign, and he’s in his second term so he won’t face the voters again. CM Tiffany Thomas called for Travis to be censured, citing the precedent of then-CM Jim Westmoreland, who was censured in 1989 for his egregiously racist statements about the late Congressman Mickey Leland. I’m fine with that, but we should recognize that things like censure only work on people who are capable of feeling shame and remorse. Maybe the Council members who are justifiably angry about this can find a way to shun CM Travis until he expresses some regret for his actions. I’m not exactly sure how that would work, but it’s a thought.
I suspect he’s just fine with Jared Kushner buying himself into Harvard. Or W getting into Yale via affirmative action for rich kids, AKA legacy.
From the referenced material:
“Yes, Harris did indeed date San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown in the mid-90s while her own career as a district attorney was taking office.”
Soooooooo, making a comment on this statement would obviously put anyone in the crosshairs of being called a (fill in the blank), what conclusions are people to come to?.
Obviously, Harris did all of her own campaigning and fundraising without the help of people she knew, because using contacts to advantage her position would be corrupt and no Democrat vice president is corrupt, especially non white, non Male, non Republican, non third party ones.
I voted for the only woman presidential candidate offered this voting cycle, so there.
White folks have benefited from affirmative action also. When it comes to historically black colleges, those colleges have to abide by the same laws.
Flypusher, you forgot to mention the white Cuban, Cruz. He also went to Princeton and Harvard Law School, he got in the same way Michelle Obama did.
Jarad dad’s paid 2.5 million to get him in. Over 30% of those ivy league schools students are legacy students, they get in because of who their parents are.
The Houston fire department is 189 people short today, with 8 apparatus out of service that will not respond to any emergency, including flooding. Because of covid, because of political tensions, but short nonetheless.
And people are concerned with a Facebook post.
The mayor better be thanking God they didn’t lay off any fire fighters in the past, because these times are what people were trying to warn about. FF’s continue to leave this department.
Kuff, I would like to let you know, Tower 6 is one apparatus that continues to be put out of service, and is out of service today. This is the ladder type truck that serves the heights area, the same one that saved the man from the balcony of the inferno of an unfinished apartment complex.
If this doesn’t concern you, or your family, or your neighbors, then fine. If it does bring concern to you, contact your council member.
“And lets (sic) not talk about Kamala—her qualification is that she sleeps with powerful men—some role model of a strong woman. Without Willy Brown, she’d be working in an office cubicle.”
Saying that a successful woman only slept her way to the top is as offensive as it gets. If he said this in many work environments, then he would be fired by the end of the day.
And there are some leaves blocking my curb side drainage and its raining outside. This is important people!!!
Sheesh.
I can’t believe we are concerned with a little racism and misogyny by an elected city council member and acceptance by their supporters.
As for the fire department don’t get your underwear in a wad. Its raining outside. Can’t have a fire when its raining. [See same argument by such racist city council member supporters that there is no global warming because it is snowing in Canada right now]
Brad, interesting you’d say that on a post about Greg Travis, because it was Greg Travis the fire department had to help out during one of our recent floods. Flood can occur when it is raining, oh, and fires do also. Mother nature don’t give a fuck, a lightning bolt hits many a house.