Off the Kuff Rotating Header Image

Fifth Circuit bats aside Gohmert appeal

Jan 3rd, 2021
by Charles Kuffner.

In case you were wondering…

See here for the background. That’s two Reagan appointees and one Trump appointee, by the way. I suppose they could try their luck with SCOTUS, but you’d have to be Gohmert-level stupid to think they’d have a chance.

I saw this while scrolling Twitter and watching the Orange Bowl. There may be a news story out there, but it’s Saturday night and I’m not looking for it. Really, this is all there is to know.

Related Posts:

Posted in: Election 2020, Legal matters, The making of the President.
Tagged: · · · · · · · ·

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *