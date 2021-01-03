Fifth Circuit bats aside Gohmert appeal

In case you were wondering…

The Fifth Circuit cuts everything short on the stupid Gohmert suit with these brutal disposition. A very conservative panel btw. — Raffi Melkonian (@RMFifthCircuit) 07:32 PM – 02 January 2021

I’m sitting here laughing, but also, it’s terrible that the Court is presented with these stupid and shameful cases — Raffi Melkonian (@RMFifthCircuit) 07:35 PM – 02 January 2021

And away goes the mandate (which normally issues weeks after the opinion). This is lawyer babble, for my layperson followers, but the effect is to cut off further litigation in the Fifth Circuit except through an extremely unusual kind of motion. — Raffi Melkonian (@RMFifthCircuit) 07:45 PM – 02 January 2021

See here for the background. That’s two Reagan appointees and one Trump appointee, by the way. I suppose they could try their luck with SCOTUS, but you’d have to be Gohmert-level stupid to think they’d have a chance.

I saw this while scrolling Twitter and watching the Orange Bowl. There may be a news story out there, but it’s Saturday night and I’m not looking for it. Really, this is all there is to know.

