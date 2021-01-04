State Capitol reopens to the public today

From Twitter:

.

The State Preservation Board releases protocols for the reopening of the Texas Capitol set for Monday #txlege — Scott Braddock (@scottbraddock) 07:08 PM – 02 January 2021

The Capitol grounds had reopened three weeks ago, but the building itself remained closed until today. This doesn’t address how the Legislature will operate – note the last paragraph for how that is deferred to the two chambers – so you will almost certainly be free to remove your mask and breathe in Rep. Briscoe Cain’s face at your discretion. We’ll know what the Lege has in mind for its own operations next Tuesday.

Related Posts: