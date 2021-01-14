Texas blog roundup for the week of January 11

The Texas Progressive Alliance calls for the swift prosecution and punishment of everyone involved in the violent assault on the Capitol as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff points to Ted Cruz and Ken Paxton as the top two priorities for those who value democracy in Texas.

From his philosophy blog, SocraticGadfly offers a detailed refutation of “presentism,” the claim that philosophers, thought leaders, and artists of the past should not be judged by today’s standards on matters like racism and sexism. In the particular post, the focus is David Hume, part of what will be a series of posts on his life and ideas.

Therese Odell vents her rage at the Arsonist in Chief.

G. Elliott Morris observes that we are witnessing the consequences of Republican radicalization.

Paradise in Hell could have predicted all this, as could anyone else with functioning brain cells.

Joe Deshotel does not want COVID-19 to be used as an excuse to shut the public out of the legislative process.

RG Ratcliffe puts the blame on our vaccine chaos on Greg Abbott.

Odus Evbagharu believes we will win.

