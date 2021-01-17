Legislative diversity report 2021

It’s a tiny bit more diverse, but not by much.
In a perennial takeaway of The Texas Tribune’s demographic analysis, the Texas Legislature remains mostly white and male.
When the 2021 legislative session begins Tuesday, 3 of every 5 lawmakers in the state House and Senate will be white, although white Texans make up just 41% of the state’s population. That’s largely a function of the Republican dominance of the Capitol and the dearth of diversity in the party’s ranks. All but five of the 100 Republicans in the Legislature are non-Hispanic white people.
Women have seen gains in the Legislature in recent years, but their underrepresentation is underscored by how marginal those gains have been. Four years ago, women held just 20% of seats; on Tuesday they’ll take roughly 27%. And unlike at the start of the legislative session two years ago, there won’t be more lawmakers named “John” than Republican women in the House.
There will be an equal number.
Click over to see the charts. There are 13 Republican women this session, up one from 2019. For what it’s worth, I believe the Trib has undercounted Anglo Democratic legislators. They have it at sixteen, but my count is seventeen. There were eighteen Anglo Dems following the 2018 election, a significant increase over previous years in which retirements and electoral defeats, both in March and in November, had whittled that number down to six. Looking at that list the changes from the 2019 session are as follows:
– Sen. Sarah Eckhardt replaces Kirk Watson, who stepped down to take a job at the University of Houston.
– Rep. Gina Calanni was defeated, but Rep. Ann Johnson was elected, leaving the Harris County share of the contingent unchanged.
– The drop from 18 to 17 is the result of Joe Pickett’s retirement due to health concerns. Rep. Art Fierro won the special election to succeed him.
The number of LGBTQ legislators went up by one as well with the election of Rep. Ann Johnson.
Finally, I should note that if we include the SBOE in this scope, then the Anglo Democrat number goes back up to 18, as Rebecca Bell-Metereau was elected in SBOE5, winning the seat vacated by Republican Ken Mercer. I won’t be surprised if the SBOE is redistricted back to a ten R/five D situation, and of course who knows where the House and the Senate will end up, but for now, this is what we have. Tune in following the next election for further updates.
The main takeaway here is, we definitely want fewer straight, white men working in government. I find this ironic because our gracious host and virtually every poster here at OTK, save for Manny, Jules and Jen, fit the description of people we want to make jobless. I wonder how many OTK posters are willing to go all in, to quit their jobs, in order to create a job opportunity for a non white, non straight, non male person, in the name of equity?
What’s the end goal here? Make straight white males unemployable? Maybe make them wear arm bands and herd them into crowded tenements?
Speaking as someone who was raised to treat people based on their merit, not their color or sex, I just don’t get this fascination with discrimination and hatred of straight, white, males. Who taught y’all to hate yourselves? Where did that come from?
When I hire or vote, I really don’t care what you look like, I care about what you can do and now diligent you are about working.
And for Jules and Jen specifically, what do you think will happen after we run out of straight, white men to denigrate and discriminate against? Hint: next up, on tap, will be white gay men and white women. If you don’t believe me, just look at Manny’s treatment of the white liberal posters here. Any deviation at all from Manny’s preferred position and you’re a bigoted racist, worthy of scorn and derision. I think you’ll see that your respective ‘special’ statuses won’t save you from the identity politics mob for long.
So, Bill, when you hire, do you try to seek out qualified individuals who aren’t straight white males? Do you even think about looking for qualified individuals from non-traditional sources? Or, do you just stick to your ingrained philosophy that only straight white males are qualified?
You miss the point here. No one is denigrating straight white males, rather, they are saying that we need to look for leaders from all walks of life, leaders who understand the difficulties minorities can face when trying to live the American dream.
Ross, not to be argumentative but it’s you that is missing the point. The point of the article is, we need to put numbers on the board. We need to see fewer straight white males in Texas government. That’s the goal here. Get the whites out. Why is this difficult to admit? Look at the HISD board. It was super important to get the whites off the board. That was accomplished, and look at the positive results they have had. Why else would we need to keep track of who is and isn’t white, straight, or male? We only need to track this if there’s a problem.
Do you track what kinds of grasses and plants are growing in your lawn? Probably not, unless you have a bunch of weeds, and you’re trying to get rid of the weeds and promote St. Augustine or bermuda grass. So then it’s important to you to keep track of what percentage of the area has or does not have weeds in the lawn.
Perhaps we should just set a quota. Each election season, we should just all agree that some number of straight white males in government be voted out or fired, so that they can be replaced by non whites, especially if they aren’t men or straight.
Read the article. Progress = fewer whites in government. Progress = fewer men in government. Progress = fewer straight people in government. Note the article doesn’t entertain notions of competency, work ethic, or any other usual and customary metric for employees.