Some good local environmental news

Good news for Houston, in particular Sunnyside.
The old landfill in Sunnyside sat closed for 50 years, an enduring reminder of the city’s choice to dump and burn its trash in the historically Black community.
On Wednesday, Houston City Council members took a step toward re-purposing it, voting unanimously to lease the neglected site for $1 a year to a group intending to build a solar farm on it.
Research has shown that solar farms depress home values. But as Mayor Sylvester Turner saw it, the plan offered a chance to take property dragging down a community and re-imagine it for the better.
“A plus for Sunnyside becomes a plus for the city as a whole,” he said.
Charles Cave, a nearby resident involved in shepherding the project, told council members on Tuesday that addressing the property that had become a dangerous eyesore was “well overdue.”
The council will vote later on a specific development plan, but its decision Wednesday marked an important step for those involved, who say they want to see the land change from blight to a showpiece.
The agreement allows companies behind the effort to seek approval from the state environmental agency and power grid managers to build on and sell energy from the 240-acre spot. It covers at least 20 years of operation, with construction slated for 2022.
I’ll have to go read that story about solar farms not being great for home values, but it’s hard to imagine one being worse for them than a former landfill. Good for the city, and good for Sunnyside.
When Adrian Garcia was Harris County sheriff, he wanted to rethink what kind of energy the jail used. Could the building have solar panels? Backup batteries? County leaders then didn’t embrace the idea, he said.
Now a county commissioner, Garcia doesn’t want to miss his chance to help push the county toward directly buying renewable energy such as wind and solar, a potentially significant shift in the so-called energy capital of the world.
“For me,” the first-term Democrat said, “it just makes sense.”
His fellow commissioners unanimously agreed to reconsider how they will purchase power starting in 2023. What direction they’ll take is up for debate. A county working group is looking at options, and commissioners decided to seek a consultant’s help.
[…]
County leaders don’t know yet exactly how they will change their power contract beyond RECs, but they want to be trendsetters, Commissioner Rodney Ellis said. He expects that the commissioners court will come up with a strategy for buying renewables, especially with interest growing at the federal level.
Still, Ellis considers the opportunity part of what needs to be a larger approach. He has proposed the county look into drawing up a climate action plan, as the city of Houston has done, rather than pursue initiatives one-by-one.
“I think we have a responsibility in the energy capital of the world to be proactive,” he said. “Those problems with climate change don’t just vanish; they don’t disappear on their own.”
Their purchasing power matters: Big buyers such as local governments, school districts and retail store chains helped the renewable energy industry grow, said Pat Wood III, CEO of Hunt Energy Network and former chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas.
“It’s a vote of confidence for a new industry in Texas that’s homegrown,” Wood said. “To me, I’m a fan. It’s just as Texan as oil and gas.”
RECs are “renewable energy certificates”. As the story notes, the city of Houston already has a solar energy deal, so Harris County is just catching up. Better late than never.
I’m always happy to see more electricity production in Texas. A true “all of the above” approach is what will help keep energy prices low and stable, which benefits all Texans. We should keep in mind however, that intermittent production methods like solar, are fickle, so we still have to be ready with the same amount of on demand capacity in a dependable source, like natural gas fired generators, that can pick up the slack when it’s raining, or at night.
I’d be interested to see the details on how much, the city will financially benefit from this. There will be some jobs associated with the project, and more of them when the site is built out, but how much money will the city see in direct property taxes on the infrastructure that is built out?
As to the property value issue, that’s a double edged sword. Start skyrocketing property values, and you run people out of their houses because they can’t pay the property tax on the new, higher value. All of you OTK denizens of the Heights know what I’m talking about. Y’all gentrified the area and ran all the poors out, so now they have to move to places like Sunnyside.
Maybe that’s why there is so much white guilt here?
Bill…. oddly enough, there’s such a thing as storage batteries for, ya know, when the sun ain’t shining.
Don’t know the details, but generally property taxes aren’t levied on city owned land.
Bill, give me your address I will send you some aluminum foil, seems that you have run out.
FYI, yes poor folks can’t afford the property tax, but they do get to sell at a high price for a very nice profit.
Jules,
That’s true, but businesses pay property tax on “personal” property, in addition to “real” property. For example, let’s say you own a comic book shop, and you rent space in a strip mall. You still get a property tax bill for the display cases, racks, cash register, your delivery truck, and the comic book inventory itself. Your landlord gets the tax bill for the building.