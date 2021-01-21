Texas blog roundup for the week of January 18

The Texas Progressive Alliance is excited for the official start of the Biden Administration as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff takes an early look at voting-related bills that have been filed in the Legislature.

SocraticGadfly, in his weekly roundup of coronavirus news, led off with COVIDIOTS in a Love Field baggage carousel and went on to note the airport’s and Southwest Airlines’ lack of responsiveness.

And here are some other posts of interest from Texas blogs.

Noah Horwitz minces no words.

Steve Vladeck explains the Insurrection Act.

Rick Casey draws a parallel between Ken Paxton and Earl Warren.

Raise Your Hand Texas asserts there’s enough money to fully fund public education.

Mean Green Cougar Red worries that things will get worse before they get better.

Dr. Peter Hotez says only the vaccine can save us now.

