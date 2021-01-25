The financial benefit of filing seditious lawsuits

Ladies and gentlemen, your Attorney General:
Campaign contributions to embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton all but dried up last fall after senior staff accused the Republican of abusing his office to help a friend and political donor.
But Paxton’s fortunes reversed in December when, cheered on by President Donald Trump, he filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn election results in four key battleground states.
In the days after mounting the unsuccessful legal bid, Paxton raked in nearly $150,000 — roughly half of his entire campaign haul in the last six months of 2020.
Still, Paxton raised just $305,500 in total, a tiny amount compared to other statewide elected officials who raised millions of dollars to support their campaigns.
Paxton’s own fundraising reports have typically been in seven figures. Campaign spokesman Ian Prior did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The low fundraising numbers show Paxton’s political career “is on life support,” said Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston.
“He went all in to back Trump and the far right and it was a losing play,” Rottinghaus said.
Paxton, in his second term, is up for reelection in 2022. His campaign account has about $5.5 million cash on hand.
[…]
After the seven employees’ accusations went public in early October, Paxton raised roughly $10,000, his campaign finance report shows. In November, his campaign brought in $75.
Paxton raised nothing more until Dec. 8, the day after he asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn election results in four states that helped deliver the presidency to Democrat Joe Biden. A few days later, the high court rejected the challenge, which was cast by legal experts as a long shot and an unfounded attempt to nullify millions of lawful ballots.
During that time, Paxton’s campaign brought in hundreds of mostly small donations from across the country. The l argest, a $25,000 contribution, came on Dec. 10 from James Dondero, co-founder of Dallas-based Highland Capital Management, the campaign finance report shows.
Whoever said crime doesn’t pay? He can only sue to overturn the election once, but he can sue over pretty much everything the Biden administration does, if he wants to keep tapping that source of campaign cash. That lawsuit over the deportation pause is the opening salvo. Maybe this strategy to boost his campaign coffers, and score a few policy wins, won’t work, but I feel pretty confident that it won’t stop him from trying.
Getting to know aspiring Paxton replacement Joe Jaworski, formerly a mayor …
JAWORSKY ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT
I support innovative programs of local government, whether such plans involve public safety, public health or, as here, voting rights. I support state law that defines duties of local government officials, and then leaves the details to the popularly elected officeholder. I support Clerk Hollins’ affirmative voter education outreach, and helpful provision to registered voters of applications to vote by mail, especially during this fraught and uncertain time where the public health is at great risk.
JAWORSKI ON MAILING OF ABSENTEE VOTING APPLICATIONS
The Clerk’s plan encourages voting, it stimulates interest among all voters, whatever their politics, and the substance of the application and instructions is correct. Anytime a public servant exceeds expectations, that is, by doing more than the minimum task legally required to keep one’s job, that public servant should be applauded, not sued.
As former mayor of Galveston, Texas, I respectfully wish to amplify one point in this matter that pertains to self-governance of local government authorities. I understand the State of Texas has argued within this Election Code litigation that because Section 84.012 requires Clerk Hollins to send a vote by mail application to all registered voters who request one, the absence of language authorizing him to send such an Application on his own initiative (without being asked) means he
shall not do so. I respectfully disagree with this incorrect and potentially dangerous statutory interpretation.
The notion that local elected or appointed officials must have express permission from the Legislature or other central authority to act in furtherance of their broad mandate to govern is not consistent with the letter or spirit of Texas law as I understand it.
In this instance, the Application is broadly available online, and if a voter has no access to the internet, one may call from any phone to request an application be mailed. If such a request is made, the Clerk must accommodate the
request. That’s the law. At the same time, I see no law that forbids the Clerk from exceeding expectations by assisting voters – essentially meeting them on their level where they live – by sending the Application proactively. But the State’s position is the law implicitly forbids the Clerk from going above and beyond the minimum. That is a dangerous construction of this Election Code provision. If this implied ban were applied to countless other local government laws, then Texas cities, counties and school districts are likely in for a rude awakening in the final analysis.
—
SOURCE: Joe Jaworsky’s amicus letter in State (AG Paxton) v. Chris Hollins, in which SCOTX prohibited then County Clerk Hollins from mailing absentee voting application forms to Harris County voters. Docket at https://search.txcourts.gov/Case.aspx?cn=20-0729&coa=cossup ( Jaworski Amicus brief filed Sep. 25, 2020.)
