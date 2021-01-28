Texas blog roundup for the week of January 25

Has the Texas Progressive Alliance mentioned how relieved it is that President Biden was finally inaugurated? Because we really are. Here’s the first roundup entirely in the Biden era.

Off the Kuff has a look at 2020 Presidential results by Congressional district.

SocraticGadfly has Janis Joplin singing a Mercedes-based river for Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

====================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Juanita celebrates the Alex Jones lawsuit ruling from the Texas Supreme Court.

The Texas Signal reports on an effort to create a pipeline of candidates for US Attorney and federal court judge in Texas.

Progress Texas makes the case for expelling Ted Cruz from the Senate.

Paradise in Hell appreciates some other guys named Joe.

Rick Casey would like to get rid of gasoline-powered leaf blowers.

Lauren Hough tears apart a clueless essay from someone who moved to “Austin” with absolutely no sense of georgraphy, reality, or self-awareness.

