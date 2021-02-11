Texas blog roundup for the week of February 8

The Texas Progressive Alliance says “bipartisan support” is more about what the voters want than what the politicians want as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff discusses a recent poll of Texas political attitudes.

SocraticGadfly talks about the bogus claims of new NRA Pander Bear Drew Springer.

=====================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Texas Signal profiles Solar Winds, the Austin company in the middle of that giant Russian hack.

Therese Odell attempts to explain The Watchmen and Avengers: Endgame to Ted Cruz.

Grits for Breakfast dives into the data provided by the 2017 Sandra Bland Act.

Paradise in Hell deconstructs Eric Trump.

The TSTA Blog wants to know what Greg Abbott will do for teachers in this legislative session.

Related Posts: