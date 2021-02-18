Texas blog roundup for the week of February 15

The Texas Progressive Alliance values Mike Pence’s life more than Donald Trump ever did as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looks at the possibility of appellate court redistricting in this legislative session.

SocraticGadfly, for Lincoln’s Birthday and Black History Month, looked critically at two new history books that try to make Lincoln into St. Abraham of Lincoln in one particular area.

===================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Rick Casey connects the Capitol insurrection and the Republican push for voting restrictions to the Big Lie of voter fraud.

Therese Odell sorts through the voluminous evidence in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

Space City Weather explains how we get snow instead of sleet or freezing rain.

The Great God Pan Is Dead brings us a little D.H. Lawrence.

Paradise in Hell lets us in on the secret of the most affordable city in America.

Andrea Zelinski tries to make sense of Texas secessionists.

