Texas blog roundup for the week of March 1

The Texas Progressive Alliance prefers the old-fashioned “talk nonstop” filibuster to what we have now as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff advises you to be more mad at the Public Utility Commission.

Dos Centavos tells us about his successful vaccination experience.

SocraticGadfly offers his suggestions for people to fill those vacant “unaffiliated” board positions on ERCOT.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

G. Elliott Morris notes the corrosive effect of a misinformed public on democracy and governance.

Texans for Public Justice documents Greg Abbott’s reliance on funding from the energy industry.

The Texas Living Waters Project urges the Legislature to use the current legislative session to address the long-running water infrastructure challenges laid bare by Winter Storm Uri.

Jeff Balke lists eight emergency preparedness items you might want to have on hand.

Robert Rivard is firm about the need to continue taking the pandemic seriously.

Matt Mohn shows how Joe Biden would have done under the 2004 Tom DeLay re-redistricting.

