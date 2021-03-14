Weekend link dump for March 14

“You’re wrong as the deuce

And you shouldn’t rejoice

If you’re calling him Seuss.

He pronounces it Soice.”

“What to expect when you’re inoculating (i.e. what you can—and can’t—do after being vaccinated)”.

“In the areas where Amazon operates, though, low-wage workers at other businesses have seen significant wage growth since 2018, beyond what they otherwise might have expected, and not because of new minimum-wage laws. The gains are a direct result of Amazon’s corporate decision to increase starting pay to $15 an hour three years ago, which appears to have lifted pay for low-wage workers in other local companies as well”.

“The world’s oldest known wild bird, a Laysan albatross named Wisdom, has hatched yet another chick at Midway Atoll in the Hawaiian archipelago. Biologists first identified and banded Wisdom in 1956; she is at least 70 years old.”

“In other words, Lola Bunny—one of the most infamously sexualized female anthropomorphized figures in recent animation history—has been rendered as a normal cartoon character, rather than the strange manifestation of subliminal interspecies horniness that she previously embodied.”

“The world is now confronting a growing number of coronavirus variants that threaten to slow or undo our vaccine progress. In recent months, it’s become clear that the virus is mutating in ways that make it more transmissible and resistant to vaccines, and possibly more deadly. It’s also clear that, at least in the United States, there is no organized system for tracking the spread or emergence of variants.”

Make the filibuster theatrical again.

“Treating these lost sheep as innocent dupes unwittingly led astray won’t have any effect because they were not dupes and they were not innocent. The problem was not one of error, but of sin — of moral choices, made willingly. It’s not a problem of “fringe ideas” or “conspiracy theories” spreading in congregations due to gullibility and naivete, but more starkly a problem of bearing false witness against they neighbor.”

“I can’t believe I’m writing this, but it seems Democrats … learned from their mistakes?”

You want to know about the history of Pepe le Pew, Mark Evanier can tell you.

This is the best example I’ve seen of a fight in which you root for both sides to lose.

The latest Microsoft Exchange hack looks really bad.

RIP, Norton Juster, author best known for “The Phantom Tollbooth”.

“As a result of sharing my personal experience, others have come forward to confide in me and reveal their own experiences with abuse. So it is my aim to help educate anyone reading this on how to be an ally and support a person who has survived trauma in its many incarnations.”

“A quick thread on what we, in TV writing, call the Idiot Ball. This is a term used to describe when one character, in order to make the show work, has to behave, uncharacteristically, like a complete idiot. It is usually a different character each week.”

“It’s too early to know for sure. But I’ve begun to wonder whether ex-President Trump’s greatest legal jeopardy may not be in Georgia, where there is what seems to be a pretty active investigation into his efforts to bully Republican officials into falsifying the 2020 election results and making him President.”

RIP, Lou Ottens, inventor of the cassette tape. Did you ever make a mixtape for someone back in the day? Then tip your hat to Lou Ottens.

RIP, Roger Mudd, longtime broadcast news correspondent, mostly for CBS.

“John Schnatter, founder and former chairman of Papa John’s, said Monday he’s been working on eradicating the N-word from his vocabulary for 20 months.” I got nothing.

“‘Harry Potter’ Actress Katie Leung Details Racist Fan Abuse: Publicists Told Me Not to Talk About It”.

“One of the more mystifying turns of events since the Harry and Meghan interview with Oprah on Sunday has been the response from right-wing commentators. In my understanding of Republican ideology, breaking away from the monarchy and seeking independence, financial or otherwise, would be seen as commendable. There are bootstraps to be pulled! The right-wing commentariat, however, has run toward the opposite direction. They have inexplicably sided with the … British Royal Family.”

“Let Us Take a Moment To Appreciate the Angry Ballpark Goose“.

“Netflix is testing a way it can limit password sharing, in what could signal a notable shift of the streaming giant’s posture toward users.” They’re not yet blocking anyone’s logons, so you can continue to use your mom’s account to binge The Great British Bake-Off or whatever, but you have been warned.

“U.S. health officials are exploring a partnership with Dollar General, one of the nation’s largest retailers, to accelerate the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the nation’s rural areas.”

