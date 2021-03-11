Texas blog roundup for the week of March 8

The Texas Progressive Alliance celebrates the passage of the big COVID relief bill as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff focuses on the maskless mandate and the widespread negative reaction to it.

SocraticGadfly looks at the Census delay and wonders if that will make redistricting even harder and more of a fistfight in a Lege special session, including the possibility of internecine Republican fights as well as R-D battles.

==============

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Grits for Breakfast proposes a solution to the UT/”Eyes of Texas” controversy.

John Coby is mad about the damage Republican political leaders have done to Texas’ reputation.

David Beard takes a deeper look at the TDP 2020 autopsy report.

Therese Odell vents some fury at Greg Abbott.

Charles Miller appraises the new federal Medicaid proposal, which could mean $3 billion more for Texas.

Isobella Harkrider documents the COVID variants now in Texas.

