Texas blog roundup for the week of March 15

The Texas Progressive Alliance gave up bewaring the Ides of March for Lent as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff examines a recent poll that shows good approval numbers for President Biden in Texas, but also for Greg Abbott and some of his priority legislation.

SocraticGadfly talks about the winter storm kabuki theater under the Pink Dome.

=================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Amanda Marcotte observes how Republicans are flailing in response to the American Rescue Act.

MrsAstrosCounty details how her miscarriages that resulted from ectopic pregnancies are officially counted as “abortions” in her medical record.

David Beard offers three potential explanations for the shift in Latino voter preferences towards Trump in 2020.

The Texas Living Waters Project warns that Texas’ aging water infrastructure is another vulnerability highlighted by the big freeze of 2021.

Houstonia looks back on the year in COVID.

