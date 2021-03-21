Weekend link dump for March 21

“THREAD: Lots of us learned classical music from watching old cartoons, so I’m going to identify the pieces that frequently popped up.”
“Huey Lewis-Inspired Anthology Series in the Works at Fox”. I’m sorry, but if the title doesn’t contain a duck-related pun, then what are we even doing here?
“I grew up in a family of people who loved classic films. Now, how can you love these films if you know that there’s going to be a maid or mammy that shows up? Well, I grew up around people who could still love the movie. You appreciate some parts of it. You critique other parts of it. That’s something that one can do and it actually can enrich your experience of the film.”
“When private equity firms acquire nursing homes, patients start to die more often.”
“Over a hundred thousand people have now died of Covid-19 in the UK alone; people around the world have been separated from their family and friends, and entire economies have come to a standstill. All of which raises an important question: how can the world prevent another pandemic? The obvious place to start is at the beginning – before a pathogen has been seeded around the world and serious damage has been caused. If we can predict where the next pandemic will come from, perhaps we can stop it at its source.”
“When you put on the White House stage the official with direct operational responsibility – you incentivize reporters to try to extract useful information, not to generate viral video.”
“If you don’t recognize our democracy at this point in time, then I don’t think you’re going to be helpful to successful legislation.”
Zoom should hire this kid as a product interface tester.
RIP, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, middleweight boxing champion.
RIP, Yaphet Kotto, TV and film actor best known for Alien, Live and Let Die, and Homicide: Life on the Street.
“Uncertainty about why only 75% of the House is confirmed as vaccinated against the coronavirus is fueling a debate about when the chamber can return to its normal rules of operation.”
“The White House will soon unveil a wide-reaching public relations campaign aimed at boosting vaccine confidence and uptake across the U.S.”
“The Democrats just passed a massive spending bill with no GOP support. So why are Republicans talking about Dr. Seuss and the border?”
“For Cruz’s Tweet to make any sense, you have to already believe that Biden saying he hopes people can gather safely for barbecues on July 4 was actually a threat to forbid them from doing so. You have to believe that the president has the power to do such a thing. (He doesn’t.) Basically, you have to be steeped in [Fox News Cinematic Universe] canon.”
RIP, Glynn Lunney, NASA flight director who played a key role in Apollo 13.
If Kenny had to predict where the next pandemic would come from, factory farms would be near the top of his list. “Factory farms pack a lot of animals that carry infections shared with humans in a really small space,” he explained. “And then we feed those animals antibiotics, often in low doses. Most of the antibiotics produced each year worldwide are fed to animals. That’s just the perfect conditions to evolve and incubate mutated bacteria that are antibiotic-resistant.”
This is what I find particularly alarming and this is not something we can blame others for. Multi-resistant superbugs are a major problem at hospitals. Bacteria cause pandemics too. Antibiotics are a precious, life-saving tool that is being squandered.
I didn’t know that Marvin Hagler had died. How can anyone forget the War, when Tommy “Hitman” Hearns was carried out of the ring, https://i.pinimg.com/originals/ae/26/b9/ae26b9e9bf72e16a05983615356960c8.jpg reminding me of an old painting called Descent from the Cross.
The reason I am not getting the vaccine is that I have pretended to have Covid for so long, asymptomatic, of course, but I have convinced myself that I have had it and that I am immune. The power of make believe is real.
I do wonder if Biden’s authoritarian dreams really do allow him to tell people when they are allowed to have a cook out in their backyard. I am glad that he was not here for St. Patrick’s Day. The bars were booming, and the traffic was jammed and people were everywhere. Does Biden know that people were traveling and getting together last Fourth of July? And on Thanksgiving and Christmas? Maybe scaled back a bit. But of course this coming Fourth of July would be scaled back too. You could light up your grill and have a couple of relatives over or a couple neighbors, all with masks and distance.
Biden is out of touch or high on his authoritarian lust. I called about going to see the kids in Biden’s cages, but apparently it is closed to the public and the press. Not a joke. Not a lie.
Biden also got all tough and called Putin a killer. Biden said Putin will find out what will be the consequences of meddling in US elections. Of course in 2020, the most secure election ever, it didn’t work. But Sheriff Biden is going to do something. Putin must be ridiculing Biden when he challenged him to a live on air debate, and basically said that “he who said it, is it.” Meaning Biden is the killer, but of course a debate between Biden and Putin would be a contest that, if it were boxing, would be stopped and called a TKO. Putin must be a billion times smarter. He was a KGB operative. He speaks Russian, English, German, Swedish. He must have been mocking Biden.
The other telling line from Biden’s speech about the barbecues was that he said “we could declare our independence from this virus.” I’ve never depended on this virus. This might be a telling slip, in that the Democrats depended on the pandemic to defeat Trump. Jane Fonda did say that “Covid is God’s blessing to the left.” That’s crazy talk, although I love her film Cat Ballou and China Syndrome. I like Spirits of the Dead in which she appears with her brother Peter Fonda, although their vignette is one of the weaker ones. THIS IS JUST SPECULATIVE, NOT A LIE, THINK WHAT YOU WILL.
