Texas blog roundup for the week of March 22

The Texas Progressive Alliance condemns anti-Asian hatred and violence in all its forms as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff finds some hope in a poll that shows broad support for voting convenience over voting restrictions.

SocraticGadfly has a group of COVID-related posts. First “Galveston Karen” went on to make herself “Texas City Karen” last week. Second, his weekly coronavirus news roundup talked about the one-year anniversary of COVID awareness first really spiking in the US. Related to that, he addressed the NBA as capitalist COVID hypocrites. Finally, on hypocritical PR, he looked at masklessness at a Kroger and corporate response.

Stace reacts to the imminent departure of HPD’s Chief.

=================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Houstonia talks to restauranteurs, chefs, and bartenders about their year in COVID.

R.G. Ratcliffe observes Dan Patrick’s jihad against green investing.

John Coby lays into Rep. Chip Roy for his anti-Asian racism.

Luis Acuña explores what the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 means for Texas broadband expansion.

Lilli Hime discusses the current legislative session with LGBTQIA advocates.

William Kim calls on everyone to fight back against anti-Asian hate.

Related Posts: