Texas blog roundup for the week of March 29

The Texas Progressive Alliance is the least fungible token ever as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff speculates about Sen. John Whitmire‘s political future.

SocraticGadfly talks about being real versus being “woke” on the scope of Biden’s stimulus bill and what’s permanent in it and what’s temporary.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

R.G. Ratcliffe thinks Briscoe Cain may turn out to be the most effective weapon against passing voter suppression legislation.

The Lone Star Project presents Greg Abbott’s long history of discriminatory vote suppression.

Stephanie Stradley answers all of your questions about the Deshaun Watson lawsuits.

John Coby got a preview of Harris County’s new voting machines.

The Dallas Observer warns of the threat to voters with disabilities in the Legislature’s vote suppression bills.

The TPA mourns the loss of Don Bankston, associate judge, former Fort Bend County Democratic Party Chair, and all around mensch.

