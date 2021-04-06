Leave me out of the ballgame

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday announced he would not throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Texas Rangers’ home opening game and would boycott any other Major League Baseball events, citing the league’s decision to pull its All-Star Game from Georgia in response to new voting restrictions there.
In a letter to a top Texas Rangers executive, Abbott said he had been “looking forward to” tossing out the first pitch “— until [MLB] adopted what has turned out to be a false narrative about the election law reforms in Georgia.”
“It is shameful that America’s pastime is not only being influenced by partisan political politics, but also perpetuating false political narratives,” Abbott said, adding that he “will not participate in an event held by MLB, and the state will not seek to host the All-Star Game or any other MLB special events.”
Oh, boo hoo hoo. If Greg Abbott can’t take a little political criticism then we’re all better off if he just stays home and pouts. Maybe he just doesn’t want to take a chance on getting booed, like a certain former president at the 2019 World Series. Whatever the case, there’s one clear winner here:
Rangers say the first pitch duties will fall to a 5th-grade teacher from Arlington who was going to be among the “frontline heroes” accompanying Abbott to the mound.
— Chuck Lindell (@chucklindell) 1:41 PM – 05 April 2021
As the first commenter notes, this teacher gets to throw out the first pitch and avoid a photo of with Abbott. Now that’s a day at the ballpark.
The All Star Game has been moved to Denver, where the population is a lot more White, and coincidentally, a lot safer for fans. So MLB hurt mainly black people in Hotlanta to benefit mainly hippy dippy Whites in Denver. Ironic, but in clown world, anything makes sense.
****News Flash****
Bill Daniels is suddenly concerned about Black People….smh