A Texas congressional candidate on Monday sued The Texas Tribune for defamation, claiming that the newspaper wrongly identified her as a “racist.”
In an article, Texas Tribune political reporter Patrick Svitek reported on comments made by Sery Kim, a Korean American who is on the ballot for Texas’s 6th Congressional District, during a GOP forum March 31. Responding to a question about U.S. immigration, Kim reportedly said, “I don’t want them here at all.” According to the Tribune, she was referring to Chinese immigrants.
“They steal our intellectual property, they give us coronavirus, they don’t hold themselves accountable,” she continued, according to the Tribune.
“And quite frankly, I can say that because I’m Korean,” she reportedly added.
The Tribune article in question ran with the headline, “GOP congressional candidate in Texas special election loses prominent supporters after racist comment about Chinese immigrants.”
Following these comments, two of Kim’s largest backers, California Reps. Young Kim (R) and Michelle Steel (R) — the first two Korean American Republicans to serve in Congress — pulled their endorsements for her.
In the lawsuit, Kim claimed that the Tribune “rendered judgment on what is the standard for a racist comment” by using the quote from Kim, “I don’t want them here at all,” later adding that “The Texas Tribune’s direct quote from Sery Kim does not have any words relating to China, Chinese, Chinese immigrants or any nouns or pronouns or even adjectives other than ‘them.’ ”
According to the lawsuit, the paper acted with actual malice by writing “outside of the direct quote made by Sery Kim,” the phrase Chinese immigrants “to paint Sery Kim as a racist.”
The lawsuit adds that “at no point” during the forum “did Sery Kim, in direct quotes, say she didn’t want Chinese immigrants here at all.”
I didn’t write about the original story because “Republican candidate says something stupid and offensive” is hardly noteworthy. This is next level, so I have to give her some props. My vast experience in reading and watching legal dramas makes me fully qualified to say that this will be laughed out of court, and if a bunch of Twitter commenters are correct, could subject her to court costs due to Texas’ anti-SLAPP law. I will say this much: If the goal was to stand out in an extremely crowded special election field, she has accomplished that.
Unless, of course, she wins. Stranger things have happened.
I will count how many times Manny uses the words ‘facist’ and ‘racist’ in this comment thread, multiply it by 5 and donate that amount to the Republican party.
Someone should depose Ms. Kim and ask her who the ‘them’ is that she was referring to…
@David… right on.
I like her. Never apologize, never back down, fight back. Attack. Many milquetoast R’s could learn a lesson from her. She should be forcing her detractors to explain why it is they are so afraid to call out the Chinese Communist Party as an evil that needs to be pushed back against. She’s right. Remember when the Chinese consulate right here in Houston was closed, because it was a den of industrial spies stealing American technological secrets? Have we forgotten Bang Bang Fang Fang and her crazy ass ‘romance’ with Eric Swalwell?
She should be asking MLB why Georgia allowing its citizens to vote on Sundays needs to be boycotted, a day after signing a deal with people who have millions of its own citizens in re-education camps.
It’s pretty clear to see who is bought off or otherwise compromised by the Chinese Communist Party, and who is not. And if you don’t support Kim speaking out against the CCP, and against them sending their agents here, maybe it’s gut check time. Why do you support the CCP over your own government and your own citizens? What are you personally getting out of it? Is the CCP cutting YOU a check? Are you getting some commie spy tail out of it? What?
There are literally millions of wonderful, America loving people of Chinese decent here in the US, people happy to have the freedom and success they would have been unable to have in China….that doesn’t mean we should be opening our doors to more commie Fang Fangs, more industrial spies, etc.
In fact, at this time when so many Americans are still out of work because our own government killed their jobs, it’s very reasonable to curtail ALL immigration, until we get our own house in order.
“In fact, at this time when so many Americans are still out of work because our own government killed their jobs”
How about the 555,000 dead people that Trump said would only be a few…
Also, I love when people blame government (any administration) for shipping jobs overseas when it’s clearly the corporations that do that…duh