Show me your vaccine papers!

Wiat, wrong papers. Forget I just said that.
Gov. Greg Abbot issued an executive order early Tuesday banning state agencies from requiring “vaccine passports” to enter public spaces or receive public services.
The passports, either digital or printed, would verify that a person has been fully immunized against COVID-19 and allow people to more freely travel and shop.
So far, they only exist in a limited capacity in New York. Still, the passports have emerged as the latest subject of political clashes over the virus, with GOP politicians decrying the passes as an infringement on individual rights.
“Government should not require any Texan to show proof of vaccination and reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives,” Abbott said in a news release. “We will continue to vaccinate more Texans and protect public health — and we will do so without treading on Texans’ personal freedoms.”
“Unless you want to get an abortion or cast a vote, in which case we’ll be all up in your grill,” he did not say. I’m not going to waste your time on this silliness, but I will leave you these two items to ponder:
.
The military folks who asked me for a vaccine card and then tested me at the TX Capitol treated me with utmost respect and I appreciate them. But why are the TX politicians so afraid of #Covid for them but not for everyone else?
— Jay Root (@byjayroot) 3:57 PM – 06 April 2021
.
Hmm #txlege
— Scott Braddock (@scottbraddock) 8:15 AM – 06 April 2021
You just can’t make this stuff up.