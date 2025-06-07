A change in when we vote early

Very interesting.

Texas will no longer have a three-day gap between the end of early voting and Election Day under a bill passed by the Texas Legislature that is heading to Gov. Greg Abbott.

Currently, Texas ends in-person early voting on the Friday before Election Day and restarts voting on Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. for Election Day. But under the new changes, the gap is gone and Texas will essentially have one voting period that runs for 13 days.

“So this means once the voting starts — the same number of early vote days — it just doesn’t stop,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said of the changes.

The bill by state Sen. Bob Hall, a North Texas Republican, had big support among Democrats too.

“What it means is we’ll now have two weekends of early voting instead of just the one,” said State Rep. John Bucy, a Williamson County Democrat.

Bucy said he’s always wary of changes to election laws, but in this case, voters are getting two full weekends of early voting.

It’s one of the few bipartisan election bills in recent years at the Capitol, where there’s been fierce battles over Republicans’ efforts to change voter registration rules, limit voting hours and change vote-by-mail rules all in the name of rooting out fraud.

If Abbott signs the bill into law, the change won’t go into effect until after the 2026 elections to give counties time to adjust to the new scheduling. They are expected to be in place for the next presidential election cycle in 2028.

The bill also changes how the state reports election results. No longer will state election officials report early vote results shortly after polls close on election night. Instead, those results will be included later when voting results from Election Day are also ready to be released.