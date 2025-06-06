Whitmire’s budget passes

On to the next thing.

The City Council approved Mayor John Whitmire’s nearly $7 billion budget on Wednesday after months of strenuous efforts to cut costs and streamline services as officials contended with the largest deficit in Houston’s history.

The nearly eight-hour, high-tension meeting included a protest from members of storm recovery nonprofit Northeast Action Collective that ended with the clearing of the council chambers by City Hall security officers.

Whitmire’s budget passed with a near-unanimous vote, with only Council Members Edward Pollard, Abbie Kamin and Tiffany D. Thomas voting in opposition. Pollard voted no over his worries about the city continuously spending more than it was bringing in, and Kamin voted no due to her concerns about the budget inadequately accounting for disaster response.

“Mayor, it’s not personal,” Kamin said. “I respect you. There’s a lot of hard work that has been put into this by city staff, and I hope that your administration will not seek retribution against the district and our residents.”

All 22 city departments were asked to reorganize and consolidate as they formed their respective budgets. Other efforts to save costs included implementing a hiring freeze and offering eligible employees an opportunity to retire.

More than 3,000 employees ended up retiring May 1. Houston’s Public Works Department saw the most cuts at 342 exits.