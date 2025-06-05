Texas blog roundup for the week of June 2

The Texas Progressive Alliance is always happy to hear sine die as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff has some advice for THC retailers about what to do next.

SocraticGadfly looks at the Supreme Court unanimously, yes, gutting the National Environmental Policy Act in light of his non-duopoly voting.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project posted about the busy week for the Project ahead. This includes being the featured speaker at the June Spring Branch Democrats meeting. Each of us are the leaders in the difficult days ahead.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Eyewall takes one last look ahead to the hurricane season.

The San Antonio Report notes the cancellation of a major cyber security conference due to the “challenging” US policy climate.

Your Local Epidemiologist takes a nuanced look at “ultra-processed foods”.

Houstonia writes about several Houston chefs who were DACA recipients and who are speaking out against Trump’s immigration atrocities.

The Texas Living Waters Project adds up the wins and losses for water resources in the 89th Legislature.

In the Pink Texas read that Jake Tapper book so you don’t have to.

