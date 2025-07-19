Joe Jaworski to run for AG again

Another contested primary on our side.

Joe Jaworski, an attorney and former Galveston mayor, is running for Texas attorney general again, three years after making an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic nomination to become the state’s top civil lawyer.

Jaworski will face another competitive primary this cycle, with state Sen. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas, launching his own bid for attorney general earlier this week.

Since his 2022 runoff loss, Jaworski said he has spent much of the last three years reflecting on how he can best serve Texas, as well as building name recognition through social media and a radio show.

He said his 35 years as an attorney “fighting for clients’ constitutional and civil rights against notorious offenders and wrongdoers,” as well as his term as Galveston mayor, have equipped him to lead the attorney general’s office.

“AG, to me, that’s the sweet spot in state government if you want to make a change in one office,” he said in an interview, adding that he was running “to be an advocate for the people of Texas, rather than a general counsel for a political party.”

In 2022, Jaworski eked out a second-place finish in the March primary, finishing well behind civil rights attorney Rochelle Garza, who went on to easily defeat him in the runoff.

“I immediately endorsed Ms. Garza, and I was sad to see her lose to the most reprehensible attorney general in America,” Jaworski said. “Maybe it wasn’t my time then, but I feel that the time is right now.”

He said he is better prepared this time, with a stronger team that includes campaign manager Diana Arévalo, a Democratic strategist who served one term representing San Antonio in the Texas House.

[…]

Jaworski predicted that by November 2026, there would be a “growing sense of alarm” among moderate Republicans opposed to some of Trump’s more extreme policies, and whoever wins the Democratic nomination for attorney general will be facing an opponent “who will be parroting Trump’s talking points. And I think that person will be very vulnerable.”

He plans to roll out a platform in the coming weeks but said his focus would be on things like making it easier for eligible Texans to vote, including encouraging more high school students to register, and consumer protection, as well as pivoting away from the office’s current focus on blocking liberal policies from going into effect.

“Texas specifically needs a Democrat to serve as attorney general to investigate corruption, to hold those who are corrupt responsible, and to form coalitions with other states attorneys general to fight the administration’s assault on individual rights and on the United States Constitution,” Jaworski said.