April 2021 campaign finance reports: CD06 special election

As noted in Friday’s post, here’s a look at the campaign finance reports for the candidates that have raised at least a few bucks in the CD06 special election.

Brian Harrison (R)

Jake Ellzey (R)

Dan Rodimer (R)

Shawn Lassiter (D)

Jana Sanchez (D)

Susan Wright (R)

Lydia Bean (D)

Michael Egan (R)

Michael Wood (R)

Party Name Raised Spent Loans On Hand ============================================================ GOP Harrison 647,334 264,566 285,000 382,768 GOP Ellzey 503,523 103,246 43,175 400,276 GOP Rodimer 337,100 173,523 0 163,577 Dem Lassiter 322,254 201,066 0 121,188 Dem Sanchez 299,007 202,813 0 96,193 GOP Wright 286,331 158,120 65,486 128,210 Dem Bean 223,056 114,814 0 108,242 GOP Egan 116,074 38,507 0 77,586 GOP Wood 98,626 23,645 0 74,981

I arbitrarily cut it off here, as everyone else raised less than $50K, including Sery Kim, whose bid for attention did not lead to an influx of cash. This link should show you the FEC summary page for all the CD06 candidates, or you can visit the Daily Kos Q1 Congressional fundraising roundup to see how candidates that didn’t make this cut fared.

Loan amounts are rolled into the Raised figure, so Brian Harrison’s haul is in actuality a bit more than half of what is shown in that column. Still counts for the main purpose, which is getting your name out there before the voters, and his $350K-plus raised from people other than himself is still a nice haul. I’m a little surprised that Susan Wright didn’t do better, given her status as the widow of Ron Wright and the large amount of establishment support she has, but then Ron Wright was never a huge moneybags either. She has the most name ID, and that’s what this game is all about.

As for the Dems, the game theorist in me wishes there was clear separation between them, with one candidate well ahead of the others. That’s the best path to putting someone in the runoff, whereas the concern here is that they will split the Dem vote evenly enough to lock them all out. That said, there are more Republicans with enough support to slice that piece of the pie multiple ways, and that means that an all-Dem runoff is not out of the question if things shake out in the most favorable way possible. It’s unlikely, to be sure – an all-R runoff is the better bet than an all-D overtime – but the chances are not zero. I don’t have a preference among Shawn Lassiter, Jana Sanchez, and Lydia Bean – any of them would be light years better than any Republican, and a win by any of them would be pretty seismic – but if you anointed me the official Head Honcho of the Smoke-Filled Room, I’d have had them draw cards to decide which one of them got to be The One True Candidate, to maximize the chances that she would make it to the second round. But here we are, and all three of them have a shot. Hope for the best.

Related Posts: