DPS investigating allegation that a lobbyist drugged a female Capitol staffer

That’s the headline on this story, and it’s disturbing.

Texas Department of Public Safety investigators are looking into an allegation from at least one female Capitol staffer who believes a lobbyist used a date-rape drug on her during a meeting downtown, an agency spokesman told the American-Statesman Saturday. Officials recently received a complaint from an alleged victim, prompting the investigation, DPS spokesman Travis Considine said. He would not identify the lobbyist and was unable to say when and where the incident happened. No charges have been filed and no arrests have been made. Authorities also said they were not prepared to disclose where in the Capitol the alleged victim worked or for which member to protect her identity. […] The allegation is reminiscent of 2017 media reports of sexual misconduct in the Capitol that went back years and led to lawmakers overhauling procedures for sexual harassment reporting in 2019. The rules, which do not apply to lobbyists, require House members and staffers to take training on identifying and responding to such misconduct, and made the chamber’s general investigating committee the main body to vet allegations.

Obviously, there’s a lot we don’t know. There’s a good chance this won’t ever lead to an arrest, in which case we may never know any more than what we know now. What we do know is that the state Capitol has long been a hostile and dangerous place for women. (I presume that is also the case for nonbinary and gender non-conforming people, we just have less reporting on it.) A lot of the focus has been on the alleged behavior of some legislators, but it’s clear that lobbyists are a big part of the problem, too. Maybe this will lead to some names being named, or for the harassment rules to be extended to include lobbyists. For sure, there is much that needs to be done to make the Capitol environment safer, and all of it starts with regulating, punishing, and just generally not tolerating the offensive, harassing, dangerous behavior – committed overwhelmingly by men – that has been excused and ignored for so long. But even before that, we have to own up to the fact that there’s a problem first.

I’m going to end with a few words from the women who feel the threat of all this every session. We must do better.

.

You know what’s difficult? My job. You know what’s even more difficult? Hearing stories like this, while trying to DO my job. I don’t know you, but I know this is scary in a lot of ways. Press charges, girl. We’re behind you. All of us. — Molly (@TuhMolly) 4:59 PM – 24 April 2021

.

Legislators banning this lobbyist and his firm is not enough. Change the culture. Ensure she receives full support & the services she needs. Invest in the safety of our staffers & believe them if they ever outcry. CHANGE THE CULTURE #txlege — Rep. Ina Minjarez (@vote4ina) 8:09 PM – 25 April 2021

.

Sexual harassment is about power, aggression, and manipulation. The #txlege has always had an abuse of power problem. There will continue to be this type of toxic culture as long as men keep protecting each other and women are made to stay silent. — Nar (@NarDorrycott) 9:29 PM – 24 April 2021

.

And CALL OUT YOUR MALE COLLEAGUES when they are creepy to us or about us. Don’t laugh awkwardly, don’t change the subject. Make it unacceptable. You may not like to know this, but your silence fuels their violence. — Jessica Shortall (@jessicashortall) 9:12 PM – 24 April 2021

.

I am absolutely enraged. But absolutely not surprised. Lost track of how many “is this harassment LOL” jokes were thrown around just in the 86th after we had harassment “training” — cara not CARa (@caracgustafson) 4:59 PM – 24 April 2021

UPDATE :

.

JUST IN: An Austin lobbying firm has sent lawmakers a message today regarding allegations that a Capitol staff member was drugged: — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) 2:45 PM – 25 April 2021

Make of that what you will.

UPDATE : Here’s the Trib story, with further comment from HillCo Partners.

Related Posts: