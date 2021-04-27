More on the Capitol date rape drug allegation

Good for Speaker Dade Phelan for forthrightly calling this out, but the underlying issue is a matter of culture, it’s been this way for a long, long time, and it’s going to be a slog to change it.

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan in a speech to colleagues Monday called for reforms to some of the chamber’s policies relating to sexual harassment training and reporting, days after an allegation came to light that a lobbyist used a date rape drug on a Capitol staffer. “These allegations shake our Capitol family to its core,” the first-term Republican speaker said soon after the House gaveled in, “and I am disgusted that this sort of predatory behavior is still taking place in and around our Capitol.” On Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed it had opened an investigation into a complaint made recently by a Capitol staffer. Officials though have so far declined to comment on further details, including the names of anyone allegedly involved. The news was first reported by the Austin American-Statesman. News of the allegation prompted state lawmakers, staffers and other Capitol observers to denounce the alleged incident, with some House members declaring on social media they were banning from their Capitol offices any lobbyist or lobby firm associated with the accusation. By Sunday, HillCo Partners, a prominent Austin-based lobby firm, told state lawmakers in an email that it had launched an internal investigation into the matter, with one co-founder of the firm later telling The Texas Tribune that HillCo had been “tipped off” that one of its employees “is a person of interest” in the investigation. Phelan said he was directing the House General Investigating Committee to establish an email hotline for staffers in House offices to submit reports or complaints of harassment in the workplace. The speaker also said he had directed the House Administration Committee to change the chamber’s required sexual harassment prevention training to be completed in-person rather than virtually.

See here for the background. Again, I commend Speaker Phelan for taking this seriously – we’ve all seen plenty of examples of people in similar positions of leadership who have done much worse. But let’s be honest, there’s only so much that an email hotline and in-person sexual harassment prevention training can do. The problem is cultural, it’s deeply rooted, it’s not tied to a party or ideology, and it adapts to changing circumstances. It’s going to take the collective action of the entire Capitol community to make this stop – not just not tolerating the behaviors that have existed for decades, but calling them out and imposing consequences, even on friends and ideological allies. I don’t have to tell you that this won’t be easy – just look at how the “Me Too” movement has played out in society at large – and it won’t be quick. It’s just that there’s no other choice.

I’m going to end with a few more tweets, and the hope that the staffer who was victimized by this predator finds the justice she deserves. There’s video of Rep. Phelan’s speech at KVUE, and the Chron and Reform Austin have more.

Not ready to stop talking about the latest #txlege news – the lobbyist being investigated by DPS for allegedly drugging a staffer with rohypnol, the drug that knocks you out & messes with your memory, commonly used by rapists to subdue the people they are assaulting. A thread: — Andrea (@nonsequiteuse) 7:20 AM – 26 April 2021

New: 30+ women House members have signed on to an “Open Letter of Support to Capitol Staff” “We … hope that this sends a clear message that we will not

tolerate sexual harassment or abuse,” letter says. Letter: https://static.texastribune.org/media/files/6b56573b3f92b87c1f022d933af076e1/Open%20Letter%20of%20Support%20to%20Capitol%20Staff.pdf #txlege — Cassi Pollock (@cassi_pollock) 2:04 PM – 26 April 2021

Dear #txlege, Ways to not support a survivor: 1) feign surprise that there’s a culture of sexual harassment & predators in the building 2) virtue signal by following a rep who filed a bill that would let a rapist sue a victim’s doctor 3) wear the wrong color for SA awareness — Dyana Limon-Mercado (@DyanaforTexas) 9:42 PM – 25 April 2021

I’ll believe the culture in the #txlege is changing when I hear stories about male members on the floor calling out or in their fellow members for making shitty little comments all the time — Jessica Shortall (@jessicashortall) 4:21 PM – 26 April 2021

Respect to Rep @JaceyJetton, who is a friend, but I’ve heard from several Texas Capitol women this morning who say this will do *nothing* to fix a toxic culture in the building but it does make it harder for women in the lobby trying to earn a living #TxLege — Scott Braddock (@scottbraddock) 9:06 AM – 26 April 2021

Watching the Republican #txlege members tweeting about locking their doors to alleged abusers is infuriating. – How about return their checks and get out of the women’s health business? Start there. — genevieve (@genvc) 11:14 AM – 25 April 2021

Lobbyist accused of drugging a Capitol staffer has retained counsel. His lawyers released this statement:

#txlege — Wes Rapaport (@wesrap) 3:57 PM – 26 April 2021

Whoever was at the center of this was always going to defend himself. This tells me that his defense will be quite vigorous. It could get a lot more contentious from here.

