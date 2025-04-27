Another CD18 contender

From The Downballot

Zoe Cadore, who works as a lobbyist for an energy company, became the latest Democrat to enter the special election for Texas’ 18th District on Tuesday. Cadore, a former congressional staffer who was Miss Houston in 2013, is competing with several other candidates in the Nov. 4 all-party race to replace the late Rep. Sylvester Turner in this safely Democratic seat.

I don’t know that “lobbyist for an energy company” is going to be the kind of vibe that catches on with CD18 voters this year – unless maybe it’s a renewable energy company – but we’ll see. Politico teased this last month (spoiler alert: it’s not a renewable energy company she works for), I found that when I googled her name, as this was the first I’d heard of this. Hard to break through when Christian Menefee and Amanda Edwards and Isaiah Martin are out there raising money. Cadore’s name was among those of the non-money-raisers, and I didn’t give her any thought because I’d not heard of her. My bad, but we’ll see how she does from here. It’s going to be hard to break through. Here’s a brief profile about her if you want to know more.

Related Posts: