Abbott finally calls CD18 election

It’s for November.

Gov. Greg Abbott has set Nov. 4 as the special election date to fill the congressional seat left vacant by former Rep. Sylvester Turner’s death — a timeline that leaves the solidly Democratic seat vacant for at least seven months as Republicans look to drive President Donald Trump’s agenda through a narrowly divided Congress.

Turner, a former Houston mayor and Democratic state lawmaker, died March 5, two months into his first term representing Texas’ 18th Congressional District. State law does not specify a deadline for the governor to order a special election.

With Turner’s seat vacant, the House breaks down to 220 Republicans and 213 Democrats, allowing the GOP to win a majority on the floor even with three defections from their ranks. If Turner’s seat were filled, likely by a Democrat, the GOP could withstand only two defections.

Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic minority leader, pressured Abbott to call a special election, threatening to sue if the Republican governor continued to hold off on scheduling the contest.

Christian Menefee, the acting Harris County attorney and a Democrat running for the seat, had also threatened legal action if Abbott did not order a special election. He recently called on the governor to set the election for June 7, the date of the runoffs for the May 3 uniform election — when voters will elect representation for many local governments across Texas.

According to state law and precedent, Abbott had until March 18 to set the contest for May 3. He also could have declared an “emergency” special election, which allows for an election to take place outside the May or November uniform election dates.

Turner was elected to Congress last year after his predecessor and political ally, former U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, died of pancreatic cancer while also serving out her term. She spent nearly three decades representing the deep-blue district, which encompasses downtown Houston and several of the city’s historic neighborhoods, including the Third Ward and parts of The Heights and Acres Homes.

Also running to succeed Turner is former Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards, a Democrat who twice ran for the seat in 2024. She was defeated by Jackson Lee in the March primary; Jackson Lee died before the general election, opening the party’s nomination to a vote of local party officials, who narrowly picked Turner over Edwards.

Isaiah Martin, a former staffer for Jackson Lee, also jumped into the race last month.

In a statement, Menefee blasted Abbott for not setting the election for an earlier date.

“It is unconscionable to leave nearly 800,000 people in this district without representation in Congress for most of the year,” Menefee said. “We’ll go through hurricane season, budget battles, and attacks on Social Security and Medicaid with no one at the table fighting for us. Governor Abbott knows how to move quickly — he’s done it for other districts. He just chose not to for us.”