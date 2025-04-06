Abbott finally says something about CD18

And of course it’s stupid and insulting.

Gov. Greg Abbott has blamed his delay in calling an election to replace U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner on election issues in Harris County, he recently told Austin’s KXAN.

Abbott has faced criticism for the past month for failing to call an election to fill Turner’s empty seat representing Texas’ 18th Congressional District. On Saturday, the solidly Democratic district in Houston will have gone a month without representation.

In an interview with KXAN, Abbott said “there’s going to be a time” to call the election.

“That election is in Harris County, and Harris County is a repeat failure as it concerns operating elections,” Abbott said. “Had I called that very quickly, it could’ve led to a failure in that election just like Harris County has failed in other elections.”

Harris County’s elections office in 2022 found itself in hot water after 20 of around 800 voting locations across the county ran out of paper. The paper shortage led to lawmakers in Austin eradicating the elections administrator position in Harris County, as well as more than 20 other lawsuits filed by local GOP candidates.

Abbott added that Harris County needed to have “adequate time” to operate a “fair and accurate” election instead of a “crazy” one.

Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth wrote on X Friday that her office had run eight successful elections since the duty of holding them was handed over to the clerk.

“We remain fully prepared to conduct the Congressional District 18 election as soon as the governor issues the order,” Hudpseth wrote.

Acting County Attorney Christian Menefee – the first to toss his name into the ring for the position – was quick to call out Abbott on X Friday afternoon, calling his excuse “nonsense” and saying that had the governor called an election earlier, Harris County’s elections office would have adequate time to prepare.

Menefee on Monday also threatened legal action against Abbott if he didn’t call a special election before November. Since then, the House Democrats and the Texas Democrats have also threatened lawsuits against the governor should the election continue to be delayed.