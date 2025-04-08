Paxton sues San Antonio over abortion funding

First, this happened.

In an election-year reversal, San Antonio city leaders voted 6-5 Thursday to fast-track distribution of $100,000 to organizations that provide reproductive services, including emergency contraception and transportation for out-of-state abortion care.

Just months ago, city staff shut down a similar plan, skipping over groups that provide such services after council members spoke against the idea while debating how to distribute a new $500,000 Reproductive Justice Fund.

Since that November decision, some council members had been clamoring to come back and take the issue to a vote, which landed just weeks out from a municipal election that’s become increasingly partisan.

Four sitting council members — Adriana Rocha Garcia (D4), Melissa Cabello Havrda (D6), Manny Pelaez (D8) and John Courage (D9) — are all running for mayor.

Of those, Havrda, who led the charge for Thursday’s vote, was the only one to support the distribution of funds for abortion services — while all three of the council’s other mayoral contenders voted against it.

“We’re watching the consequences of the state abortion bans unfold in real time, and what we’re seeing is a public health crisis,” said Cabello Havrda, an attorney. “Some might ask if this is really the city’s responsibility, and the answer is real simple: ‘Yeah, it sure is.’”

[…]

In the wake of Texas’ 2021 near-total abortion ban, San Antonio is among a handful of cities that have sought other ways to help residents continue accessing abortion services.

Austin, for example, included money in its 2024-2025 budget to help cover the cost of airfare, gas, hotel stays, child care, food and companion travel for people seeking out-of-state abortions.

But Thursday’s decision to add abortion travel to San Antonio’s reproductive health fund comes as the GOP-led Texas Legislature is already working on plans to outlaw such spending.

A bill crafted by state Sen. Donna Campbell (R-New Braunfels), who represents part of San Antonio, would ban local governments from giving money to “abortion assistance entities,” which includes paying for travel costs or helping find abortion-inducing medication.

On Thursday, some city leaders were adamant that pending legislation should not stop their efforts to protect their residents, while others were skeptical of a potentially expensive legal fight.

Pelaez, who is also an attorney, contended that the move equated to “lighting $100,000 on fire” given the current political landscape.

“The cost of that lawsuit will eclipse the $100,000 by many orders of magnitude, and we’re going to lose,” he said.

Segovia said that if Campbell’s bill becomes law, the city’s contracts will be written in a way that allows the city to “pivot” and stay in compliance.