Another name emerges as a possible Houston hockey team owner

New player alert.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has said the league has received interest from multiple prospective owners about a Houston hockey franchise.

On Thursday, the identity of at least another interested party became public.

ESPN reported that Houston billionaire Dan Friedkin, who owns Gulf States Toyota and The Friedkin Group among his business holdings, “has emerged as a strong ownership option” to bring an NHL franchise to Houston.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed to ESPN that the league met with Friedkin’s group “on a number of occasions about potential interest in a Houston expansion franchise.”

Friedkin has experience in pro sports ownership through European soccer. His company purchased Italian Serie A franchise AS Roma in 2020 and in 2024, The Friedkin Group took majority ownership of Everton in the English Premier League.

Friedkin joins Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, who’s expressed interest in bringing the NHL to town on multiple occasions since he bought the NBA franchise in October 2017. Fertitta, however, has included caveats, including in September 2024, when he said it had to be at a favorable price.

