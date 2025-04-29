I got those unwanted speed trap blues

Fascinating.

Daragh John Carter hates a speed trap near his home so much he began posting about it on Facebook before eventually escalating to standing near it and warning passing motorists it was coming.

His actions frustrated a Houston police officer enough that Carter was cited for jaywalking, with the traffic police noting he was the resident who posted about the speed trap on Facebook. Rather than pay the fine, Carter has opted to contest the tickets in court, where a trial is tentatively set for April 29, he said.

“I have read the sections of the Texas Transportation Code … and I do not believe I violated either one of them,” he said. “No different than if I was cited for speeding, but knew I was driving at or below the speed limit.”

What might at first glance seem like a sympathetic quixotic quest to anyone who’s ever gotten a municipal ticket is actually part of larger, more sweeping conversations in public safety on how to balance desire for safer streets with the cost-intensive speed traps that can be ripe for abuse and how the city might find savings as it stares down a $330 million municipal deficit while overtime spending in the police department spikes each year.

Carter said the citations were the culmination of a growing dispute in his neighborhood over a speed trap along TC Jester Boulevard.

Carter said he’s always objected to the trap because even if you’re watching your speed, it’s easy to break the posted 35mph speed limit along that stretch of road. The area in question is near the bottom of a hill, where a driver might eclipse the speed limit even if carefully monitoring their surroundings, Carter said.

“The reason HPD runs radar there is that it’s like shooting fish in a barrel,” he said.

Jodi Silva, a spokeswoman for the Houston Police Department, said the department set up the traffic enforcement in response to growing concern from nearby residents about dangerous driving. The officer’s job is to issue citations in areas that are of particular concern.

Soon after Carter became frustrated with the speed trap, he said he began posting in the neighborhood Facebook group warning people about it. Then he stood down the hill from the traffic patrol and telling passing motorists, he said.

But Carter’s decision soon drew the ire of one of the officers orchestrating the speed trap, Carter said. That officer, Matthew Davis, tracked down Carter and wrote out a citation for jaywalking after telling him he was interfering with a police investigation, Carter said. On the citation, Davis also mentioned that Carter had been the one posting on Facebook.