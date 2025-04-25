Fair for Houston sends a warning

They’ve been more than patient.

A Houston advocacy group warned Mayor John Whitmire and council members Thursday that the city is risking a lawsuit if it continues to ignore the will of voters by participating on a regional planning board without having a greater say in its decisions.

Council members in October voted to renew the city’s membership in the Houston-Galveston Area Council, which is in charge of distributing federal funds for infrastructure, climate mitigation and workforce development projects such as the contentious Interstate 45 expansion and flood relief.

Under Proposition B, which was championed by the grassroots organization Fair for Houston, the city and Harris County were supposed to receive “population proportional” representation on the council or they would have to leave it.

Negotiations with H-GAC ultimately failed to provide more representation for Houston on the board, and when Houston leaders voted to renew the city’s membership on the council, critics argued the decision violated the will of voters.

Whitmire, at the time, said the city was going to take up the issue with state lawmakers to get clarity on Houston’s representation issues.

In Fair for Houston’s Thursday letter, legal representatives gave the city three possible pathways to avoid legal consequences. Either the city could pass a resolution backing out of the council within 30 days of receiving the letter, or the city could re-open negotiations for a proportional voting structure and come to an agreement within 60 days. If that negotiation is not reached, lawyers are requesting Houston pull out of H-GAC.

“If the city fails to meet any of these deadlines, our clients will be forced to immediately pursue legal action,” the letter reads.