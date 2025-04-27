Weekend link dump for April 27

“It’s become this thing that I wish it was not there. What’s going through this guy’s mind? He said I was lying. I’m not lying. He said I begged him to be in the movie, but there’s no world I would ever beg a non-actor to be in a movie. But we were desperate to get the Plaza Hotel.”

“Inside Canada’s Northern Super League: A new soccer competition created by players for players”.

“I’ve had a lot more success after leaving the incel community behind and just realizing that your life isn’t really all that hopeless. You realize, ‘I believed this for so long, how many years of my life did I lose?’”

“Maybe the thing that most endangers the tradition of throwing eggs at people to express disapproval is not the price of eggs. It’s actually the price of tech—the decreasing price of tech. So it’s not that we have an egg shortage, we have a privacy shortage.”

“Here’s what I envision – a small group of researchers and lawyers, let’s call them the DOJ in Exile. This small office I’ve created pulls together all these stories and all those to come. My team orders them into things that are awful but simply not part of the criminal law, those that could prosecuted with creative but serious-minded uses of available statutes and those which appear to involve straightforward criminal conduct. Then they break them down into specific statutes. They name names. They can produce what amount to indictments in waiting. I could go through many more permutations here. But the concept and question is what would a real Justice Department be doing right now? Since it’s not a real Justice Department with the ability to compel testimony, make arrests and bring criminal charges we don’t have the need for secrecy. You can discuss and publicize what you’re finding.”

RIP, Pope Francis, the first non-European head of the Roman Catholic Church in more than a millennium. He changed a lot about the Church. I hope the next Pope carries on his mission.

“We have a lot of questions about what was in Kristi Noem’s stolen purse“.

“Meghan Markle has been embroiled in a plagiarism dispute after a British author described “striking similarities” between her own books and a proposal by Markle for a children’s TV show.”

“At this point I think it’s safe to say that any lazy, absurd, ridiculous-seeming premise for how the evil conspirators wind up accidentally revealing their plot to the protagonist has to be acceptable as a real possibility. Go ahead and try to come up with some plot device that seems too incompetent or too recklessly dumb for the current administration. I don’t think you can.”

“Harvard sued the Trump administration in federal court on Monday over its multibillion dollar cuts to the University’s research funding, accusing the White House of undertaking an arbitrary and unconstitutional campaign to “punish Harvard for protecting its constitutional rights.””

“A lot of people will respond by saying ‘he didn’t mean autistic people like you.’ But that doesn’t make it any better.”

“Talking to the guy is sometimes like listening to really rusty nails on a chalkboard. He’s just the most irritating person I’ve ever had to deal with, and that is saying something.”

“To protect yourself, more so now than ever, I think it is a great idea to take a burner phone, to not take your technology, to not take anything on your technology that you would be afraid of any government entity knowing or having. The concept of privacy is completely different when you enter the United States.”

Womp womp. Too bad, so sad.

“And once it’s normal, why not go along with it? To resist would be such a hassle, a distraction even, from the cool good shit like winning a World Series. Evil seems incongruous with the pomp silliness of the ceremony; the president cracking dumb jokes in an ostentatious room with curtains that make the color gold seem complicit. Would the administration really make everything so loud and shiny if they were doing something worth being ashamed of? This is the problem with people who feel no shame.”

“Democrats Need to Make Republicans Fear the Consequences of Attempting a Dictatorship”. The DOJ In Exile project seems like a good way to accomplish at least some of that.

“9 ways Capitol rioters got a better deal than wrongfully deported dad”.

Look, I’m not saying that JD Vance killed the Pope, but I’m not not saying it, either.

Three Men and a Baby, also known as the Sean Astin story.

“Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently ordered modifications to a room next to the Pentagon press briefing room to retrofit it with a makeup studio that can be used to prepare for television appearances, multiple sources told CBS News.”

“All of this is, to put it mildly, a humiliating climb down for the President.”

RIP, Steve McMichael, Hall of Fame lineman mostly for the Chicago Bears, who was on the 1985 Super Bowl champion team.

