Texas blog roundup for the week of May 3

The Texas Progressive Alliance weekly roundup was as always included in the Oscar nominees’ swag bag.

Off the Kuff notes how the state of Texas fell short of projections in getting only two more Congressional districts from the 2020 apportionment.

SocraticGadfly sees a mix of hypocrisy, unconstitutionality and Pander Bear from Texas Senate Legiscritters.

===================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Dr. Peter Hotez argues that anti-vax aggression must be addressed if we’re going to really make progress in vanquishing COVID-19.

Texas Highways gives us 24 hours in the life of Buc-ee’s.

Emily Eby tweets about House Election Committee shenanigans so you don’t have to.

Reform Austin celebrates a rare good bill in the Lege.

The Austin Chronicle reports on an organized legal pushback against the latest wave of anti-abortion bills.

David Beard looks at how the apportionment numbers may affect future Congressional elections.

Related Posts: