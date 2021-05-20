Texas blog roundup for the week of May 17

The Texas Progressive Alliance wishes India the tiger a safe and happy life as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff relates the tale of how the freeze in Texas and the havoc it played in the natural gas market affected people in other states as well.

SocraticGadfly noted it was the 125th anniversary of Santa Clara vs. Southern Pacific, and took a look at corporate personhood misunderstandings, even untruths held by some leftists.

Dan Solomon provides a brief history of tigers on the loose in Texas.

Houstonia clarifies what the new booze to go law will mean.

Rick Casey calls the anti-trans bills in the Lege the real child abuse.

Sanford Nowlin informs us of a saga involving Ted Cruz, President Biden, and Chick-Fil-A dipping sauce.

Steve Vladeck pokes a hole in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ claim that he will “block” an extradition order from New York for Donald Trump.

